BBNaija Star Tacha Admits To Doing Liposuction

BBNaija reality show star Tacha has admitted to doing liposuction as she shares a video of the pains she went through after the surgery and how she’s coping now that it’s all over.

Most of these female public figures work on their bodies to look perfect and Tacha has joined the tall list after sharing a video of herself after the surgery and the pains she had to go through and all that to confirm that she has indeed gone under the knife.

Tacha has been bragging about funding all her expenses so we believe she funded all the expenses that came with the liposuction because it’s no child’s play and we all know she’s been working so hard but is her earning enough for that?

video below;

Tacha, who recently visited Dubai recounted a humiliating encounter she had at the Dubai International airport and she lamented bitterly on her Instagram story about how the whites looked down on her.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate hinted that she had a bunter with a white person who tried to belittle her because of her color but she emphasized that she can’t be intimidated.

