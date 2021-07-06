bbnaija-star,-mercy-eke-shades-ex-lover,-ike-onyema;-reveals-what-she’d-have-done-differently-if-there-was-a-chance-to-go-back-to-the-house

Former Big Brother . housemate, Mercy Eke has spoken about what she would have done differently if there was a chance to go back into the house.

The reality star and video vixen in an interview with The Guardian stated that she was herself in the Big Brother house and the only thing she would have changed if there was a chance to go back was to stay away from relationships with male housemates.

Recall that during her stay in the Big Brother house, the BB. pepperdem winner and the first female to win the reality show was in a romantic relationship with fellow housemate, Ike Onyema.

Their ship has however now hit the rock and Mercy stated that the only thing she’d do differently if she goes back into the house is never to get involved with a male housemate.

In her words,

“If I go back to the house I will be the same person because I was real. Maybe this time I will not have anything to do with any male housemate”.