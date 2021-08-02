bbnaija-star,-lucy-puts-banging-body-on-display-in-bikini-photos

Big Brother . star and entrepreneur, Lucy Edet has got her fans drooling with her hot bikini photos she shared on social media.

Sharing the beautiful photos Lucy who was clad in a black sexy swimwear recalled the stress she went through during the shoot.

According to her, she hurt her knees during the shoot but the amazing result was worth every stress.

In her words,

“During this shoot! I hurt my knees, the wave hit me so hard almost off the rock, took two days to complete the work! All to get you these contents! And a very good long time to finesse and serve you perfection! The back and forth as with the creatives! It was a wild experience! But when I saw these pictures last night! I was so joyed I wanted to share them all with you at once! Looking back! It was worth every bit of stress! I hope you’re loving these pictures as I am!”

See the sexy photos below,