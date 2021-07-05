bbnaija-star,-kiddwaya-gives-candid-advise-about-life-and-death



July 5, 2021



Big Brother . star, Terseer Kiddwaya has take to social media to advise his fans and followers to enjoy their life to the fullest.

According to the billionaire son, people should learn to live on their own terms but still embrace humility as no one will follow them to the grave.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter he wrote,

“Las las nobody will follow you to the grave so if you like don’t be humble, flex all you want, buy all the cars, get all the girls/guys, do dorime showers every night! F**k what they think. Just face your front and make sure you do it well”

