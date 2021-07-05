bbnaija-star,-ka3na-gifts-herself-lands-and-diamonds-as-early-birthday-present-(video)

BB. star and entrepreneur, Ka3na Jones has splurged millions of naira on landed properties and diamonds ahead of her 27th birthday.

The self-acclaimed boss lady, who is known for investing in valuable items as she has already built 3 houses at age 26, is turning a new age on July 17th.

In celebration of her forthcoming birthday, the excited mum of one took to her Instagram page to show off the paperwork of her latest acquisitions as proof for “doubting thomases”.

She wrote,

“More LANDS and Diamonds🤣



Early Birthday Gift From Me To Me💃🥂🍾



Tag All Them Unbelievers To Repent. Just Getting Started🤒



Countdown 17 – 07 – 2021📌”

Swipe to watch the video,

In other news, Ka3na Jones recently took a swipe at those mocking her accent in the Big Brother . reunion show.

The businesswoman, who received heavy backlash during the BB. reunion show, was trolled for her sexual escapades with her colleague, Praise, and for not sounding posh despite “faking a foreign accent”.

In reaction to the insults, the mother of one took to Twitter to defend herself as she tells netizens to throw the first stone at her if they are without sin.

Speaking about her accent, Ka3na stated that she didn’t buy her houses and numerous businesses with English, so viewers should sit back and enjoy the show instead of trolling her.