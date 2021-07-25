BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Saga, Emmanuel, Pere compare body shape – SundiataPost

Shortly after the first-morning workout in the BB. Shine Ya Eye led by Saga, some of the 11 male Housemates took out time to compliment their body shapes.

After the general workout, Saga, Emmanuel, Pere and Whitemoney gathered at the dining area to talk about fitness.

During the conversation, the male Housemates decided to compliment each other for their well-chiseled body shapes.

While Saga complimented Emmanuel and other Housemates, who had ripped off their shirts, Emmanuel noted that Saga had a good body feature.

Pere and Whitemoney also complimented each other while the Housemates complimented Boma’s body features.

While the boys were getting compliments and giving compliments, Boma continued with his workout and the guys wondered why he was still working out.

Boma explained he works out for at least two hours every day while other male housemates submitted that their workouts don’t last longer than one hour.

11 male Housemates were ushered into the BB. Shina Ya Eye house on Saturday, July 24, 2021, in the first leg of the opening ceremony.