BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Saga, Boma lead early morning workout – The Nation Newspaper

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
By Gbenga Bada

Barely 13 hours after being ushered into the BB., the first two Housemates to get into the BB. Shine Ya Eye house, Boma and Saga have taken the lead in the early morning workout.

Saga had convinced Boma and the other nine Housemates to join him for the early morning workout on Sunday, June 25.

The male Housemates began the early morning workout and spent over 30 minutes with different exercises.

The Arena and Garden are yet to be opened for the 11 Housemates and Saga decided to make do with the living area to go about the workout.

Read Also: BB. Shine Ya Eye: I used to be a bodyguard – Whitemoney

Niyi and Pere chipped in ideas as Saga led the proceedings while other Housemates tried to burn fats and keep fit.

The early morning workout is a regular feature in the BB. house and all the past ex-housemates have participated in it at one point or the other during their stay in the House.

Today, Sunday, July 25, the female housemates are expected to join the current 11 male housemates in a second opening ceremony.

