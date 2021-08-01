Home ENTERTAINMENT BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Emmanuel wants to voluntarily quit show – Niyi – bioreports Nigeria
Big Brother . 2021 housemate, Niyi, has told fellow housemate, Liquorose and some other housemates that Emmanuel wished to leave the show voluntarily.

He said this while complaining about the difficulties in fishing out the two wild cards among the 22 housemates in the Shine Ya Eyes house.

The housemates are battling with the task of fishing out the wild cards among them.

bioreports reported yesterday that the two had been identified as Pere and Maria.

BB. Season 6: Nigerians predict 2 ‘Wild Cards’

During the chat, Niyi revealed that Emmanuel wished to make a voluntary exit from the show and added that he suspected Emmanuel to be the Wild card.

Emmanuel is said to be bored and considering voluntarily quitting the show amid all the bubbly conversations and activities going on in the house.

Other housemates also agreed that Emmanuel was really quiet in the house and may not have found all the activities entertaining.

