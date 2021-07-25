BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition begins with 11 male housemates (PHOTOS) – Premium Times

The sixth season of the popular Big Brother . reality show tagged, ‘Shine Ya Eye’ kicked off on Saturday night with 11 good-looking male homemates.

The show aired on DStv channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29.

The live show was also simulcast on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family.

The special double launch show would continue on Sunday at the same time with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the host.

It began with Ebuka taking the viewers on a tour of the brand new BB. house, later introducing the male housemates and inviting rave of the moment, LADIPOE to perform his hit, ‘Feeling’.

Ebuka would later inform the viewers that the female housemates would make their way into the BB. house on Sunday night.

Ebuka also announced that this edition is themed ‘Shine ya eye’ with the prize money N90 million.

For the first time, the housemates have been provided washing machines in the lodge.

As we await the female housemates’ arrival on Sunday night, let’s check out the profiles of the 10 males who made it to the BB. house on Saturday night.

Boma

Boma was the first Housemate to be called into the house. He grew up in Yaba, Lagos. He is a mixologist, a footballer and a masseuse. He said he is a lover boy and wants to be the “go to guy” in the house.

Boma said he is single and ready to mingle.

SAGA

Saga is from Lagos state. He is an engineer, fitness coach, and an artist. His friends call him “woman wrapper”.

Saga, 28, but he says he acts 18 years old in his head because he relates very well with younger people.

His plan is to drop engineering and go into entertainment because he is passionate about the arts.

He said we should look forward to vibes from him in the house.

Yousef

Yousef is a biracial Nigerian. He is a teacher and model. He said he loves to talk about himself all the time and loves looking good for the camera. Yousef said he is bringing fun and entertainment into the BB. house.

Entertainment for him is just to be fun, express himself and be himself. He says he is soulmate searching. He also said his students had a crush on him.

The big cake for him is the N90 million cash prize but standing on the stage is a win for him

PERE

Next is Pere. He was born in Warri, Delta State. He loves to sing and write songs. He is also an artist.

He said he is chilled and spontaneous. He loves to workout and doesn’t like lazy people.

He said he is bringing swag and he is a drama king. He said in his life there is always ‘gbasgbos’. Pere is into real estate.

He said the viewers should look forward to spontaneity and adventure

WHITE MONEY

White money is the next House mate. He loves fun, entertainment and he doesn’t take life too seriously.

He doesn’t like dishonest people and he said he is bringing the fire and entertainment into BB..

He said he is the reason people will subscribe because he is a load of talent.

He is also a businessman and loves to bring smiles to people’s faces.

He said people will not fight with him but he would deal with people according to the vibe they bring.

NIYI

Niyi, 34 is from Oyo State. He is ambitious, spontaneous, ambitious and loves to dance. He is married and has a three-year-old son.

He says the viewers should expect a lot of positive energy. He is a businessman and has an event company in Capetown, South Africa. He says he is there to have fun and live the best moment of his life.

Niyi said his family is comfortable with him joining the BB. show.

YERINS

Up next is Yerins, 27, from Bayelsa. He is a medical doctor, musician and artist.

He said he is a renaissance man and has an undying need for knowledge.

He said he is believed to be an introvert but he is open to his friends. He loves to eat and will be bringing creativity, drama and craziness to the BB. house.

JAYPAUL

The next Housemate is Jay Paul, 29.

He said he can cook, dance and make movies. He is a TV presenter and a complete entertainer. He said he is regarded as a playboy. Jaypaul said he loves to play a lot but does things when he makes up his mind.

He loves really hard but belongs to nobody and everybody.

Emmanuel

Emmanuel is a 24-year-old model from Akwa-Ibom state. He loves travelling, driving fast cars, reading and doesn’t like hatred and envy. He loves working out and said he is competitive.He won Mr Africa.

He said the viewers should expect a little drama from him because he is a hustler with the mind of a king.

He said he is single and might be open to having a relationship.

Sammie

Sammie is from Kaduna State. He is studying Guidance and Counselling at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and he is a filmmaker.

He said he will be talking all through the 90 days in the BB. house.

He also said he wants to have a huge twist in his life. Sammie said he is bringing a vibe into the house and will enjoy himself.

CROSS

Cross is 34, adventurous, spontaneous, loves pretty women and loves clubbing.

He said he is bringing a lot of sexiness and will love to see women fight for him.

He said his weekends begin on Thursday with him linking up with friends and clubbing. He loves working out and drama.