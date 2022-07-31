Home NEWS BBNaija Season 7: Bryan names first two housemates that may be evicted today
BBNaija Season 7: Bryan names first two housemates that may be evicted today

by News
Big Brother . Season 7 housemate, Bryan, has named two housemates that could possibly leave the Level Up house today.

Ebuka Obi Uchendu, the host, did not make any announcement concerning eviction for this Sunday.

Voting has not yet commenced and housemates are expected to last at least one more week before evictions commence properly. However, there could also be surprises.

There are rumours that Biggie may decide to swap levels 1 and 2 housemates.

There was no voting for possible eviction but during their eviction diary section on Sunday, Biggie demanded from each housemate whom they think would go home tonight.

And responding, Bryann said, “To be very honest, I think Khalid and I. They may see us as strong competitors.”

