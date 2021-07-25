Home ENTERTAINMENT BBNaija Season 6: WhiteMoney becomes fans’ favourite as 11 male contestants are unveiled – bioreports Nigeria
WhiteMoney is an early contender to win this year’s Big Brother . show.

The businessman, who said he imports and sells shoes, has caught the interest of many Nigerians, including fans, celebrities and former housemates.

Few minutes after Ebuka Obi-Uchendu unveiled the 11 male housemates, he immediately started trending on social media.

Observers of the reality show were drawn to his business acumen and down to earth personality.

The 29-year-old Enugu indigene will spend the first night in the house along with Pere, Emmanuel, Yousef, Niyi, Boma, Yerin, Saga, JayPaul, Cross and Sammie.

The female contestants will be introduced on Sunday evening to add more excitement to the competition.

