The two wildcards in the Big Brother . “Shine Ya Eye” will be revealed to the other housemates today.

On Thursday, Biggie unveiled Pere and Maria as the two ‘fake’ housemates to the viewers.

However, the other contestants are expected to guess correctly the identities during the live show on Sunday.

If they are able to do so, Pere and Maria will be evicted immediately from the reality show.

BB.: I’m trying my best being wild card – Pere tells Biggie

On the other hand, if the housemates fail to identify them, they will remain in the house and compete for the N90m grand prize.

Biggie already gave the housemates a clue on who the two wildcards could be during the week.

