bbnaija-season-6:-reactions-trail-free-voting-system

The free voting system by Big Brother ., BB. in Season 6 has generated reactions online.

Organisers of BB. announced that there will be no SMS voting as voting for favourite housemates will be free on Dstv Apps and websites.

This development has generated diverse reactions from Nigerians on social media.

While some viewers applauded the organisers for the change, stating that free voting gives housemates an equal chance to win as no celebrity will influence the choice of winner.

However, some wondered how the organisers would generate funds.

Here are some reactions gathered by bioreports;

@Henray_DS “How are they going to make good money if voting is free?

@Sholly_S “ Voting is free this season! Yes no Baba and lya lsalẹ sponsorship. Thanks Biggie for this twist.”

@Dandy. “Voting is completely free this season?? Won’t this reduce revenue generation?

@Commissionase “I think they already have all the revenue they need. Should have factored that out before making it free.”

@Busty_Olayemi “No subscription, no voting. Nice strategy.”

@Dorren06 “Voting this season is free. Ore akugo for people wey dey make money from Big Brother every season through Contributions.”

@Belotti981 “Voting free this season? @BB. una don dey do rituals?

@Sade1505 “Free voting. How will Vvips chop money this year?

@Dr. Shebeleza “Voting is free??? Omo the fans are going to go in, it will be a maza!

@Okrote4real “I think they already have all the revenue they need. Should have factored that out before making it free.”

@Oyindagreat “Market don spoil for lots of hustlers because no sms voting. I come in peace.”

@GloryGloria4 “With this free voting biggie don spoil business for Vvips.”