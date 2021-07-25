Home NEWS BBNaija Season 6: Photos of Bella, Niyi’s wife go viral
NEWSNews Africa

BBNaija Season 6: Photos of Bella, Niyi’s wife go viral

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
bbnaija-season-6:-photos-of-bella,-niyi’s-wife-go-viral

The wedding pictures of Bella, wife of Niyi, the sixth housemate in the Shine Ya Eyes house has gone viral.

Niyi was among the 10 male housemates introduced into the Big Brother . house yesterday by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The housemate, who hails from Oyo State, is also a former basketball player and businessman.

He owns a fantasy game platform and event business in Cape Town, South Africa.

Entering the house on Saturday, he revealed he is happily married with a son, but plans to tell his fellow housemates he is single.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

BBNaija Season 6: Boma starred in ‘Blacklist’, already...

Sunday Igboho’s lawyer prefers agitator dies in Cotonou...

BBNaija: Organisers exploiting housemates, prize money should be...

BBNaija: I was turned back 45mins to premiere...

Solskjaer opens up on Pogba rejecting new Man...

Esther emerges winner of The Voice Nigeria

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest causes cracks, leadership crisis...

BBNaija Season 6: WhiteMoney becomes fans’ favourite as...

Soludo: INEC must redeem self, obey subsisting court...

Lagos LG poll: APC wins Badagry – bioreports

Leave a Reply