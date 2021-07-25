Home ENTERTAINMENT BBNaija Season 6: Photos of Bella, Niyi’s wife go viral – bioreports Nigeria
BBNaija Season 6: Photos of Bella, Niyi’s wife go viral – bioreports Nigeria

The wedding pictures of Bella, wife of Niyi, the sixth housemate in the Shine Ya Eyes house has gone viral.

Niyi was among the 10 male housemates introduced into the Big Brother . house yesterday by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The housemate, who hails from Oyo State, is also a former basketball player and businessman.

He owns a fantasy game platform and event business in Cape Town, South Africa.

Entering the house on Saturday, he revealed he is happily married with a son, but plans to tell his fellow housemates he is single.

