Home NEWS BBNaija Season 6: Organizers announce N1m cash price for viewers at home
NEWSNews Africa

BBNaija Season 6: Organizers announce N1m cash price for viewers at home

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
bbnaija-season-6:-organizers-announce-n1m-cash-price-for-viewers-at-home

The organizers of season six of the Big Brother . reality have announced that N1m naira cash price is up for grabs for viewers at home.

This was made known by the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu during the premiere where 10 male housemates from different parts of the country were ushered into the house on Saturday.

According to him, the fan competition which was introduced last season is also making a comeback this season.

He said that the Fave Lock-In competition will give 30 BB. fans a chance of winning N1m each when the housemate they ‘Lock-In’ wins the sixth season of the show.

“Fans will be able to lock in the contestant they believe will win between July 29 and August 2, 2021,” he said.

bioreports reported that the winner of this year’s edition titled ‘Shine ya Eye’ will walk away with N90 million worth of prizes.

Also, viewers in the UK for the first time can now watch BB. live on Showmax rather than youtube while there would be no SMS voting for season 6 housemates.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Former governorship candidate loses farmland to Edo govt

BBNaija Season 6: Reactions trail free voting system

FG vs Igboho: Nigerians reveal how Yoruba activist...

Why low turnout of voters marked Lagos Local...

Obaseki revokes Ize-Iyamu’s 18-hectre farmland – bioreports

Cholera Outbreak: Bauchi Govt Rolls Out 1st Phase...

Axe man on killing spree in Imo –...

How ex-Kaduna Deputy Gov died, by wife –...

Passengers Cheat Death As Plane’s Tyre Bursts At...

LG polls: Abiodun pledges autonomy to local councils...

Leave a Reply