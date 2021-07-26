A cross section of Nigerians has predicted two BB. Season 6 housemates who could be the ‘Wild Cards’ in the house.

Biggie on Sunday after the female housemates were introduced announced that two wild cards are among twenty-two housemates for ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season

He asked the housemates to properly know each other this week and identify the ‘Wild Cards’ in the house.

According to him, if they (Wild Cards) are identified, they would be evicted on Sunday but if not they would stay in the house to compete for the prize money.

This is a new twist this season of Big Brother.

Viewers have taken to social media to guess who may be the wild cards in the house.

Most viewers predicted that ‘Liquorose’ who is a popular dancer and Boma ‘Hollywood actor’ may be the wild cards.

However, some predicted Maria and Yousef as the likely wild cards.

Here are their guesses;

@Islimfit “The dancer could be one of the wild cards.”

@The.Analyst “Liquorose and Boma may be the wild cards. One is verified. The other has more followers than many past housemates.”

@Dammiedammie35 “The 2 wild cards are Maria and Boma. You saw it here first.”

@JskNessa “One of the wild cards is Liquorose…l just know it.”

@LePetitGarcon “ Liquorose and Boma. The two wild cards. They’re already made.”

@Slyman_Lambo “Yo! I’m 100% sure that Boma and liquorose are the fake housemates but these guys will go for Yousef and Maria.”

@Icy_Sonie “ I’m scared ooo, what if my LiquorRose and my Boma are the wildcards.”

@Raphael “Liquorose, must be a Wild Card because she’s big already and this Maria I dey suspect am.”

@Jadore_riri “Maria and Yousef are the wild cards, let me add Liquorose as well.”

@ProfAduks “I hope they don’t find the wildcards, the effect that suspicion and distrust will have on the game will be lit!”