bbnaija-season-6:-nigerians-call-out-yousef-over-‘paedophile’-comment

Big Brother ., BB. Season 6 housemate, Yousef has come under attack over his statement.

Yousef was among the first housemates introduced by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu during the BB. ‘Shine Ya Eye’ launch on Saturday.

Speaking on stage with Ebuka, Yousef revealed that he is a teacher from Jos.

He, however, goofed after he said Most of his students have a crush on him.

According to him, “most of my students have a crush on me. Thank God I’m not a paedophile.”

This did not go down with Nigerians who criticised him for making such a statement.

According to some, Yousef with that statement may have affected his chance to go far in the reality tv show.

Here are some comments gathered by bioreports from Twitter;

@Alex_Houseof308 “ All my students have a crush on me” is really not the flex Yousef thought it was.”

@Hez_Mykel “Yousef will never forgive himself for that statement.Happy low vote in advance.”

@Super_Spotter “ Yousef was actually thinking he’s the cutest male in the House going on to spew trash about his students crushing on him .. 4 guys have been introduced so far and he’s the least attractive amongst the four. Dude’s got a mountain of image redemption to climb.”

@La_Ghiverr “YOUSEF: Most of my students have a crush on me.Thank God I’m not a pedophile.Distasteful joke.”

@Cheramaa “Very careless comment.”

@Onyinyechi “That’s how this Yousef spoilt his game before entering. Olodo.”

@Thesheddyking “Yousef is another reason why you should always resist the urge to shalaye.”

@Otobibaba “Yousef don dey fuck up with unfortunate yarns. I no dey mood abeg.”

@Just_Silva “I think Yousef shot himself in the leg with that statement already.”

@Engr_Series “I’m a teacher in junior school. My students are crushing on me, thank God I’m not a pedophile.Be like this Yousef no wan get sense?

@Deborah “I disliked him the moment he said that Yousef should come and be going.How can you talk about kids crushing on you, even acknowledging that fact is annoying.”

@Fab_Yemmie “Prakash was nervous that’s why he misyarned and said thank God I’m not a peodophile.”

@SaintAnosike “You guys should not push any narrative against anybody. This guys just entered.You can see that what Yousef said was just stage pressure. Drop that useless agenda please let’s not clash very early. “