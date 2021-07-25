Home NEWS BBNaija Season 6: Male housemates snub ladies as Angel, Peace, others arrive
BBNaija Season 6: Male housemates snub ladies as Angel, Peace, others arrive

There was mild drama in the Big Brother . Season 6 house on Sunday, as all the 11 guys snubbed the female housemates that were introduced.

Angel was the first lady welcomed into the house.

The 21-year-old Akwa Ibom entered the house to stony faces from the male contestants.

They lacked excitement and coldly pointed her to sit.

Peace, who followed after Angel, also got the same treatment.

This is part of a prank the guys planned to play on the new housemates.

It remains to be seen how it will all play out.

