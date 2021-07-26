Home ENTERTAINMENT BBNaija Season 6: Liquorose set to break Laycon’s record – bioreports Nigeria
Big Brother . ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, Liquorose, is on track to break Laycon’s record for being the fastest contestant to hit the 1 million followers mark on Instagram.

Laycon won the Lockdown Edition last year.

It took him 63 days while in the Big Brother House to hit the 1 million followers.

BB. Season 6: How fans reacted to introduction of female housemates

Liquorose, who just made her entrance into the house on Sunday, would probably need a few days to do so.

As of the time of writing this story, the dancer needed less than 111k followers to hit the 1 million mark.

Liquorose had over 500k+ followers before Big Brother ., but when she was announced, the number of her followers skyrocketed to 889k.

BB. 6 season: Ebuka reveals what will happen in the house in first week

