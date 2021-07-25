Home ENTERTAINMENT BBNaija Season 6: Ebuka set to unveil female housemates – bioreports Nigeria
ENTERTAINMENT

BBNaija Season 6: Ebuka set to unveil female housemates – bioreports Nigeria

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
bbnaija-season-6:-ebuka-set-to-unveil-female-housemates-–-bioreports-nigeria

With few hours left to Sunday’s live show for this year’s Big Brother . ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition, there is already expectation among fans.

This is because the female housemates will be introduced.

On Saturday, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu welcomed in 11 guys.

They are: Boma, WhiteMoney, Emmanuel, JayPaul, Pere, Niyi, Yerins, Cross, Yousef, Sammie and Saga.

This year, there will be double launch shows; the first on Saturday, 24 July and the second on Sunday, 25 July.

The male contestants have already perfected plans to welcome the female housemates. 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Box Office: ‘Black Widow’ Falters, ‘Space Jam’ Falls...

Doctor Who Series 13 Teaser Trailer – BBC...

The Walking Dead season 11: Trailer published and...

Travis Scott Premieres New Song, ‘Escape Plan,’ at...

Supporting business while Comic-Con is virtual – ABC...

Eyes behind the lenses: Photographers of Cannes –...

Former WWE Star Braun Strowman Teased by Bare...

Simpsons season 33 promises Gorey Halloween tribute, big...

DUNE Extended Trailer (2021) 4K ULTRA HD –...

Sound Sultan: Weird MC, other friends release pure...

Leave a Reply