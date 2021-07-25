With few hours left to Sunday’s live show for this year’s Big Brother . ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition, there is already expectation among fans.

This is because the female housemates will be introduced.

On Saturday, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu welcomed in 11 guys.

They are: Boma, WhiteMoney, Emmanuel, JayPaul, Pere, Niyi, Yerins, Cross, Yousef, Sammie and Saga.

This year, there will be double launch shows; the first on Saturday, 24 July and the second on Sunday, 25 July.

The male contestants have already perfected plans to welcome the female housemates.