bbnaija-season-6:-drama,-excitement-as-reality-show-returns-today

At about 7pm (WAT), Ebuka Obi-Uchendu decked in a neatly tailored outfit will declare the latest season of Big Brother open.

This will be the sixth edition and like previous instalments, it promises to be full of love triangles, heated exchanges, shock evictions and intense competition to win.

The build-up to this year’s version began with the Reunion Show for last year’s Lockdown edition contestants.

Anchored by Ebuka, some fans’ favourite housemates returned with different agendas. Some to launder their images, others simply to spill dirt on others. Of course, there was even a fight on live TV.

As if on cue, Laycon who won the edition and Erica who was disqualified, patched up their relationship yesterday.

But yes, Nigerians are ready for a new drama.

Unlike the previous seasons, this year’s would be double launch shows; the first on Saturday, 24 July and the second on Sunday, 25 July.

There would be no SMS voting for Season 6 housemates who will be in Biggie’s house for 10 weeks.

The grand prize is N90 million worth of prizes, which is the biggest in a single reality TV show reward on the continent.

All is set. Ebuka is ready, and Nigerians are glued to their screens.