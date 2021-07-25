bbnaija-season-6:-biggie-gives-housemates-first-task,-introduces-‘two-‘wild-cards’

Organisers of BB. have disclosed that two of the twenty-two housemates are ‘wild cards’.

Biggie disclosed this as he addressed the housemates for the first time on Sunday.

The housemates were issued their first task to identify the two wild cards.

If they can identify them, the wild cards will be evicted next Sunday during a live eviction show.

Biggie said: “The game has begun, two of the 22 housemates here are wild cards

“You are to spend the week getting to know one another properly. At the end of the week, the house will be called to identify the two wild cards.

“If the house can identify the two wild cards, they are immediately evicted during the live show, but if the house fails to identify them, they remain in the house to win the money.

“Also they have an exclusive privilege.”