bbnaija:-sammie-opens-up-on-feelings-for-angel

Big Brother . housemate, Sammie, has expressed his feelings for Angel.

Sammie told Cross on Monday that he likes Angel and would want their relationship to work but he is having issues dealing with her mood swings.

When Cross asked Sammie of his plans concerning the success of his relationship, Sammie said, ”Angel may give him ‘ginger’ today, and the next day, she’ll show the opposite.

“The same ‘vibes’ that she gives me in the house is what I give her back.”

BB.: Sammie deserves better – Fans react as Angel kisses Boma, Saga

However, Cross advised Sammie to be honest with himself and Angel.

He explained that Angel is someone that just wants to live life to the fullest without any commitments.

“She just wants to vibe, she doesn’t want to be tied down, she doesn’t want a relationship, she doesn’t want anything. She just wants a guy in the house that she’s going to be close to and rely on, and that’s going to be you,” he said.

