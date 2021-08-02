BBNaija: Sammie deserves better – Fans react as Angel kisses Boma, Saga

Big Brother ., BB. season 6 seems to be getting the heat up in the second week.

The housemates on Sunday night started playing the Truth or Dare game which seems to be affecting ‘ships’ in the house.

On Sunday night, Angel who has been cuddling up with Sammie all week, romantically kissed Boma and Saga.

Angel kissed both male BB. housemates after she was dared to French kiss any male housemate twice.

Her action has since stirred reactions from BB. viewers who saw her kiss with Saga and Boma as being disrespectful to Sammie.

Some accused her of using Sammie in the house.

Here are some comments gathered by bioreports:

@Rachaelkash “Sammie tried to show Angel he is a player and Angel showed him she is the coach.I’m in for all of this.”

@Black_jedd “Angel kissed Boma after Saga, Omo this babe is for the street. Sammie better focus.”

@MasterSagini “Angel kissing Saga is so unfair to Sammie. That was a bad decision from her especially as she is leading on Sammie, if she wasn’t that would be fine . But this so unfair to what they both have for each other!!

@Novathevibe “Sammie didn’t do anything bad, Angel did too much in that game. She was even enjoying those kisses haba, Bad bitch isonu.”

@Letom “I said it earlier that Angel is with Sammie only because she can control him. See her picking Boma over and over again now.”

@Sithamanelli “Our girl(Angel) kissed Boma and Saga , Sammie was there looking like a boy who lost his lollipop.”

@Dejizeal “To think that Sammie was boasting to Boma that he was going to kiss Angel every room in the house now she is the one kissing every guy simultaneously. Bro it’s not that deep. Angel belongs to the street.”

@Cole “Sammie watching Angel kiss everybody. His mental health is at risk.”

@Lonewolf “Did you see Sammie after she kissed Boma? He has tears in his eyes, I’m sad.”

@Snexyglen “Angel has French kissed Boma and Saga while not choosing to do anything with Sammie during the truth or dare.”

@Oceangat “ Sammie didn’t know Angel belongs to the streets.”

@Lobserver “Sammie might nominate angel with the way things are going oh.”

@Dachubbygirl “I love the fact that Angel isn’t loyal to Sammie, give us content Angel we are here for it.”