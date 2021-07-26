Home NEWS BBNaija: Saga reveals female housemate he’d love to bond with
by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Big Brother . housemate, Saga has revealed who he would wish to be his partner among the female housemates.

Saga, speaking during the first diary session on Monday with Biggie, said his potential partner in the house would have been Nini.

He, however said she gave him a cold response when he approached her and that broke his heart.

When asked if he would love to bond with any other person in the house aside Nini, Saga said, ” The only person I would have loved to bond with is Nini. I’m still studying other girls in the house.

“I like her but it broke my heart when she said she has a boyfriend outside the house.

“She also gave me a cold response which I didn’t like.”

