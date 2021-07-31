Big Brother . Shine Ya Eye housemate, Saskay, has revealed that she hates being single.

She made this known in a conversation with Yousef on Saturday, day seven of the show.

According to her, she hates being single because she loves attention.

She said, “I hate being single. If I’m breaking up with you, I have somebody I’m already considering.

“I might not be talking to the person yet or anything but I have someone I’m considering.

“I hate being lonely. Please, I need some attention. Someone to call me all the time.”

However, Yusuf smiled all through as she revealed her stance on relationships.

Recall that Saskay had revealed that she is attracted to Yousef, claiming that “every lady” will want to get close to him.

With this recent revelation, fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the conversation between the duo.

A tweep, @_iamethel_, “I think Yousef likes Saskay.”

Another tweep, @oluwaseunakinj1, said, “That Saskay and Yousef gist is very interesting.”

“Do I sense some form of bonding between Yousef and Saskay?” @mandybe55 asked.

@edenpison said, “I Iove this Saskay and Yousef gist,”

Suggesting a name for the supposed relationship between the duo, @zaipha__ said, “Yousef and Saskay ship. YouSkay or YouSay?”

@snexyglen_ tweeted, “Saskay is telling Yousef the boys in the house are bad boys but she’s keeping an open mind. She’s just posturing. She’s a bad girl as well. How they don’t see it, I don’t know.”