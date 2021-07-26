The Big Brother . Shine Ya Eye season has witnessed its first clash as Princess blows hot over bed space, just on her first night in the house.

The house contains just 20 beds, but due to the emergence of 22 contestants, some housemates may have to share bed spaces.

After a failed attempt to get her desired bed space, Princess asked Jaypaul to share his bed space with him.

When he vehemently refused to share his bed with her after she jokingly suggested it, Princess slugged it out with Jaypaul, according to Africa Magic.

His firm “No” surprised Princess and she vented aggressively because she had expected the contestants to be willing to share bed space due to the insufficient beds in the house.

The 30-year-old taxi driver expressed her disgust on the matter as she immediately dispelled the impression that sharing the bed with Jaypaul meant she wanted to go intimate with him.

In her outburst, she exclaimed, “Who the hell are you?”

However, Jaypaul stated that he understood her anger because she doesn’t like being bullied.

Another housemate, Jackie B, was willing to share her bed space with Princes to settle the matter between the duo.

Speaking on her anger issues, Princess revealed that she has a really hot temper and has been taking anger management classes to help her calm down.