BBNaija S6 ladies in their own words – bioreports

BBNaija S6 Ladies

BB. S6 Shine Ya Eyes Ladies

The Big Brother . Season 6, Shine Ya Eye, welcomed the female contestants on Sunday.

Each lady has an outstanding personality and in this piece, our correspondent compiles how the Shine Ya Eyes edition ladies described themselves.

Angel

Angel BBNaija

The 21-year-old writer and poet: “I am either a preacher of love or I am with the drama. It depends on the energy given to me.”

Peace

Peace BBNaija

The 26-year-old fashion entrepreneur says, “I’m definitely a preacher of love with an equal amount of madness.”

Jackie B

Jackie Bent BBNaija

The 29-year-old wedding planner says, “I’m a lone wolf because I don’t trust anybody but when I need to be in a clique, I’ll be there when necessary.”

Tega

Tega BBNaija
Tega

The 29-year-old business owner- “I’ll never fight about boys.”

Arin

Arin BBNaija

The 29-year-old fashion designer: ‘I get to be vulnerable and get other people to be vulnerable. People trust me for some reason, I don’t know why.”

Maria

Maria BBNaija

The 29-year-old realtor: I am a very bubbly, fun, friendly, and loving person.”

Liquorose

Liquorose BBNaija

The 26-year-old content creator: I can be dramatic without even realising it. I like drama”

Beatrice

Beatrice BBNaija S6

The 28-year-old model: “I like to love and I love to be loved. I can never fight for a man.”

Princess

Princess BBNaija S6

The 30-year-old e-hailing service driver, “I’m fun to be with though I can be crazy at times.”

Saskay

Saskay BBNaija S6

The 22-year-old lover of books: “I know how to bring the vibes in the moment.”

Nini

Nini BBNaija S6
Nini

The 27-year-old economist: “I’m opinionated and want my opinions to be superior than other people’s opinion.”




