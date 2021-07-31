Big Brother . Shine Ya Eye housemate, Beatrice wept, saying she always feels different from other housemates.

As she broke down in tears, Peace was there to encourage and console her.

The teary Beatrice said, “I feel like that all the time but I’ve been trying to force it. I just want to be like other people but I don’t know why I can’t. It’s not easy, I just don’t know.”

Peace then told Beatrice that it’s okay for the latter to feel down, claiming that she also feels same way sometimes.

“Please, I don’t want you to cry. It happens to me too,” Peace said.

Reacting to the incident, some fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

A tweep, @biggieninga said, “Peace is a perfect model of what a Head of House should be with the way she selflessly looked out for Beatrice.”

Another tweep, @melanie_drewger said, “I love how Peace told Beatrice about her wildcard prediction while also comforting her in this moment. You can be blunt and kind.”

“Peace leave Beatrice to cry. She will be fine,” @anonymousgem1 said.

@mabusha1903 tweeted, “Peace is telling the truth about herself to Beatrice and I like that. She might have talked about her behind her back about her being the wild card but she also told her the truth that they think she’s the wild card. I’m happy she’s feeling better.”