Segun Adewole Published 1 August 2021

The housemates in the Big Brother . reality TV show (Season Six) have nominated those whom they believe are the wild cards among them.

BB. Season Six was supposed to start with 20 contestants. However, 22 contestants were introduced into the house.

Big Brother later revealed to fans that the extra two contestants are wild cards, otherwise known as fake housemates.

According to him, Maria and Pere are the wild cards. This he revealed to the viewers without other contestants knowing.

The other contestants in the house are expected to guess correctly who the two wild cards/

If their guess is correct, the wild cards will be evicted. If they fail to guess correctly, the wild cards will remain in the show as .imate contestants.

Housemates have now nominated those whom they suspect are the wild cards among them.

Below is how they voted.

Jackie B – Beatrice and Yerins

Sammie – Beatrice and Yerins

Beatrice- Yerins and Arin

Nini- Liquorose and Jaypaul

Whitemoney -Liqourose and Pere

Princess -Yerins and Beatrice

Arin – Liqourose and Jaypaul

Jaypaul – Emmanuel and Beatrice

Cross – Jaypaul and Liquorose

Angel – Jaypaul and Liquorose

Niyi -Liqourose and Jaypual

Saskay – Liquorose and Yerins

Liquorose – Beatrice and Yerins

Yerins – Yousef and Princess

Saga – Liqourose and Jaypaul

Tega- Emmanuel and Saskay

Emmanuel – Jaypaul and Liquorose