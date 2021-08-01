Segun Adewole
Published 1 August 2021
The housemates in the Big Brother . reality TV show (Season Six) have nominated those whom they believe are the wild cards among them.
BB. Season Six was supposed to start with 20 contestants. However, 22 contestants were introduced into the house.
Big Brother later revealed to fans that the extra two contestants are wild cards, otherwise known as fake housemates.
According to him, Maria and Pere are the wild cards. This he revealed to the viewers without other contestants knowing.
The other contestants in the house are expected to guess correctly who the two wild cards/
If their guess is correct, the wild cards will be evicted. If they fail to guess correctly, the wild cards will remain in the show as .imate contestants.
Housemates have now nominated those whom they suspect are the wild cards among them.
Below is how they voted.
Jackie B – Beatrice and Yerins
Sammie – Beatrice and Yerins
Beatrice- Yerins and Arin
Nini- Liquorose and Jaypaul
Whitemoney -Liqourose and Pere
Princess -Yerins and Beatrice
Arin – Liqourose and Jaypaul
Jaypaul – Emmanuel and Beatrice
Cross – Jaypaul and Liquorose
Angel – Jaypaul and Liquorose
Niyi -Liqourose and Jaypual
Saskay – Liquorose and Yerins
Liquorose – Beatrice and Yerins
Yerins – Yousef and Princess
Saga – Liqourose and Jaypaul
Tega- Emmanuel and Saskay
Emmanuel – Jaypaul and Liquorose