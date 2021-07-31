The BB. Shine Ya Eye housemates had their first Jacuzzi Party on Friday night, following the completion of their task.

The Jacuzzi Party was one of Biggie’s rewards to the housemates for a successful first task.

For the party, the housemates slayed in their bikinis, trunks, and swim suits at the garden where it was held.

Drinks and chops were also made available to the housemates as they chilled off after their stressful rehearsals for the task.

Initially, Beatrice didn’t join the party as she remained sober even after Princess urged her to join.

Angel, however, warned Beatrice that she may be voted out if she continued that way.

After Angel’s warning and a conversation with Boma, Beatrice changed into a bikini and joined the party.

Also, the housemates are getting close to Emmanuel, who is currently the richest housemate after getting the lucky envelope with extra Abeg Naira.

While some congratulated him for his luck, others were a bit subtle. As he hung out with Liquorose, Beatrice teased, “Money changes people… you were my boyfriend before and now you are with someone else.”

During the party, some housemates were spotted getting cozy with each other.

While Emmanuel and Liquorose spent most of their time together, Sammie remained glued to Angel throughout the party.

Saga, Nini, Pere and Maria also spent quite a while in the bathtub, having the fun of their lives.