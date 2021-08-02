The show host for the Big Brother . Shine Ya Eye season, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has urged the housemates to focus on the game.

Ebuka made this call on Sunday during the Wildcard prediction evening with the housemates.

According to him, the housemates didn’t portray much energy in the first week of the show, as opposed to what they had promised.

He said, “I yawned a few times, I’m not gonna lie. You guys are not really bringing it. You guys were shouting ‘vibes, vibes, vibes’ on the stage on your way to the house. I’m not seeing that vibe, honestly.”

He also made reference to the attitudes of the housemates during their Saturday night party.

“At the party yesterday, DJ Big N was amazing. Half of you were dancing in the mirror and looking at yourself, the other half were taking selfies, the others were at the bar hanging out.

“I was like, where’s the energy? What’s going on with you guys?”

He then emphasised that the housemates should focus on the show, as he made reference to the last season.

“I hear a lot of conversation about last season and about what the viewers think. I think I’m just gonna cut my ears off.

“You guys need to focus on the game. That’s what this show is about. Even a person without sight also has vision.

“It’s very important that you focus which is why this season is called ‘Shine Ya Eye’. Keep your eyes focused on the game.”