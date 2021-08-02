Boma has emerged as the second head of house for the Big Brother . Shine Ya Eye season.

During the head of house games on Monday evening, Boma victoriously got the highest pointsand earned the most coveted title of head of house for the week.

With this new position, he is free from eviction, gets to stay in the Head of House lounge, and choose a deputy to assist him in his roles.

Each housemate was given 60 seconds to finish the course of the Head ofouse game, where they have to throw a dice and start the game once the dice reveals number 6.

The aim of this game of luck is to get the farthest within the time limit.

The housemate who finishes the course, or goes the farthest, wins and becomes the Head of House.

At the end of the game, Boma was able to go the farthest, earning him the title of the second Head of House for the Big Brother . Shine Ya Eye season.

After much deliberations, Boma chose Jackie B as his deputy.