bbnaija-reunion:-wathoni-and-erica-become-first-ex-housemates-to-reconcile-as-they-apologise,-hug-each-other

The latest episode of the Big Brother . Lockdown show also addressed the issue between Erica and Wathoni

Wathoni explained that there is no bad energy from her and apologised for what she said about Erica in a clip

Erica also explained that she does not have any ill feelings towards Wathoni but only decided to send the back the energy she received

Big Brother . (BB.) fans were in for another night of entertainment following the premiere of a fresh episode in the ongoing Lockdown reunion show.

The show’s host Ebuka gave Wathoni and Erica an opportunity to talk about their their misunderstanding.

Erica and Wathoni apologise to each other

Wathoni and Erica talk it out

The ladies first argued about the fact that they snubbed each other at Praise’s birthday and Erica noted that they do not do more than share pleasantaries when they meet.

Wathoni mentioned the fact that Erica’s large fanbase insulted her to which Erica before apologising, replied that she did not them and would never say ugky things about Wathoni.

Fences mended

In another clip, Wathoni apologised over what she said about Erica ina clip after she got out of the house and reiterated that there is no bad energy from her.

Erica also apologised for projecting bad energy and disclosed that she went that route because she had been feeling it from Wathini as well.

Both ladies eventually hugged it out to the excitement of some of their colleagues present.

Watch the clips below:

Nigerians react

A lot of fans had something to say about the ex-housemates finally settling their differences, read some comments below:

_ekundharyor:

“Beautiful Erica, she even apologized on behalf of her fans.”

Tife_magaret:

“Fake hug, lol.”

Phatgurlslym:

“I respect both of them for hugging it out.”

Tee4tayo1:

“Erica has a way of fuelling her fans to do her dirty work and then come back to say she didn’t say it. She almost even denied them.”

Ugonmabeauty:

“Erica is involved. She’s not a bitter person.”

Officialcharlette:

“Hug wey no reach belle.”

Tochi calls Wathoni a community girl

Wathoni claimed Kiddwaya did a lot of disrespectful things in the house including telling Tochi to go after her because she was an ‘easy catch’.

The black beauty also revealed that Tochi actually tried to but didn’t get there, and this led to the young man trying to defend himself.

According to Tochi, whenever Wathoni liked someone and it didn’t work out, she tried to go through corners to create problems.

