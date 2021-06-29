Home NEWS BBNaija Reunion: Vee does not exist to me – Erica
BBNaija Reunion: Vee does not exist to me – Erica

Former BB. housemate, Erica has said Vee does not exist in her space.

Erica said this during the BB. reunion show on Monday night.

When asked about her relationship with Vee outside the house, Erica told Ebuka she doesn’t associate herself with Vee because of the negative things she said about her.

BB. reunion: Tolanibaj assaults Vee, threatens her as conversation escalates


According to her, Vee does not exist to and will never exist.

“I don’t think about her. Vee doesn’t exist to me.

“She said a lot of negative things that are not relevant to me.

“So what’s the point of being friends with someone who has said so many negative things about me?

“Everyone has their reasons for doing things. We are all adults.”

BB. reunion: Why I’ve not reconciled with Laycon – Erica

