bbnaija-reunion:-prince-reveals-ozo,-vee,-nengi-and-neo-formed-a-clique-to-antagonise-him-in-the-house

In the recently aired episode of the BB. show, Prince had the opportunity to call out his colleagues who prevented him from winning

According to him, he saw Vee, Neo, Nengi and Ozo pulling different strategies in the house just because of his competitive nature

Prince revealed that they formed a clique to antagonise him and he mentioned a task where he heard one of them trying to make it harder for him

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Prince recently got the chance on the Lockdown reunion show, to air his grievances concerning the way he was treated by some ex-housemates while they were still in the house.

According to him, he saw a group of people come together to antagonise him just because of his competitive nature.

Prince says he was sabotaged because of his competitive nature

Photo credit: @princenelsonenwerem/@veeiye/@neo_akpofure/@nengiofficial/@officialozo

Source: Instagram

Prince salls out the 4

The fashionista noted that during a task which involved hiding balls, when it got to his turn, before he got on he heard someone tell the person before him to keep the ball properly hidden.

He continued by saying that Ozo, Nengi, Neo and Vee had a problem with him and they spread it as they did everything to sabotage him so he would not win.

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The accused react

Ozo jumped in to defend himself and others, he said that nobody tried to make Prince lose at any point in the house and he should not play victim on the show.

Prince noted that Vee was probably the one who clamoured for the ball to be extra hidden from him and Neo chipped in to clear the situation.

Neo stated that it was normal to make the task teditous for the the next person seeing as it was a game and it was infact prince who hid the ball himself just because he did not want anyone to top his time.

Prince reacts

Neo’s statement was rejected by Prince who stated that it was an entirely different game he was referring to and he went on to mention another scenario where the four said that they needed to ensure he didn’t win because they would suffer.

He contuined by saying that they saw him as a threat all through the competition.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

More contributions

Nengi broke her silence to disclose how much of a sore loser Prince was in the house, and an irritated Vee noted that no housemate can make the other lose, so his claim was not valid.

Praised agreed that Prince was a threat because of his competitive nature just like himself but he never handled failure well.

Ozo was however of the opinion that Prince was not a threat because they all had different motives for getting into the house.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions

Read some of the comments sighted on the post below:

Jayne.official_

“Fact! They literally wanted to gang up on him.”

Doyinsolafash:

“Prince is a vindictive bitter person.”

Omodunluxuryskincare:

“Absolute trash. Haba! We watched the show na.”

Ndlilian:

“Prince is so well brought up. A real gentleman with an excellent spirit doesn’t take kindly to failing anyhow. It hurts then deeply when they fail because they know their full potential.”

Gladys.odey:

“Big Trash, he just kept on blaming other people for his failure while in the house.”

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact . instantly

Vee explains peppery food situation

Vee cleared the air concerning the time in the house she talked about intentionally making her food spicy to keep certain people from eating it.

Recall back in the house, Dorathy had made it clear that she had an ulcer and therefore could not eat any spicy food.

The singer explained that she didn’t do it to intentionally poison Dorathy but simply due to the fact that she enjoyed her meals spicy.

Source: .