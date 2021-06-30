Home ENTERTAINMENT #BBNaija Reunion: Prince and Ozo are not financially capable of taking care of Nengi – Brighto (video)
ENTERTAINMENT

#BBNaija Reunion: Prince and Ozo are not financially capable of taking care of Nengi – Brighto (video)

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
#bbnaija-reunion:-prince-and-ozo-are-not-financially-capable-of-taking-care-of-nengi-–-brighto-(video)

Big Brother . star, Brighto has stated the reason why Nengi did not give in to any of the guys advances in the Big Brother House.

Last nights episode of the Big Brother . Reunion show centered around gossips in the Big Brother House. A throwback clip of Brighto Telling Trickytee that former Mr Nigeria, Prince lack the financial capacity to take care of a lady like Nengi.

When asked why he drew the conclusion that Nengi is a high maintenance lady, Brighto insisted that from the level of her exposure and social status he’s sure that Prince, Ozo and even himself are way below her league.

He told Ebuka that he sees Nengi as a type of girl who would want a classy lifestyle, like going on an all paid expensive trips and doing luxury shopping which they felt Prince could not afford.

According to him, to date, a lady like Nengi, the man in question must be financially loaded, which none of her suitors in the BB. house has the capabilities.

Watch video below,

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

“Birthday like wedding party” – Fans reacts to...

“I really don’t know what you were trying...

Davido’s aide, Obama DMW laid to rest (video)

“I begged Princess for four days to drop...

“It’s a shame to be called a Nigerian”...

Billionaire dream: 5 times Femi Otedola shares moments...

4 Nigerian genuises in their fields who hold...

ANALYSIS: How #Twitterban, Koo emergence can allow Nigeria...

Wetin you no go see for Lagos? Massive...

Crowds troop out as Davido’s manager Obama DMW...

Leave a Reply