BBNaija reunion: Lockdown housemates were threatened by my personality – Prince

Former BB. housemate, Prince, has said he felt housemates were threatened by him in the house.

He made this known on Wednesday night during the BB. reunion show.

According to him, he was just being competitive but there were side talks about him in the house which made him uncomfortable.

BB. reunion: Tolanibaj requested N1m from me as birthday gift – Prince



He mentioned Neo, Vee as the housemates who mostly had a problem with his competitive nature and saw him as a threat.

He noted that contrary to popular opinion, his reaction to when he failed a task was not a strategy but he just didn’t like to see himself fail.

“I felt offended that the housemates during competitions conspired against me sometimes.

“I feel they were threatened by me in the house.

“I don’t care right now if they still see me as a threat though,” Prince said.

BB. Reunion: Ka3na warns colleagues