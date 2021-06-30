BBNAIJA Reunion: “Laycon owes Erica a serious apology” — Actress, Chita Agwu says he was very manipulative

Nollywood actress, Chita Agwu has waded into the feud between the most-talked about BB. lockdown housemates, Erica Nlewedin and Laycon.

This comes after the drama that unfolded at the BB. reunion show on Monday night. It can be recalled that Erica slammed Laycon and called him a snake, when she was given the floor to speak about their dysfunctional friendship.

Erica stated that there is no point talking about her relationship with Laycon because he’d use the opportunity to make people pity him as usual.

Well, their feud started when they were in the lockdown house and it doesn’t seem like there is an end in sight.

Speaking about the discord, actress, Chita Agwu has opined that Laycon owes Erica a serious apology for what happened in the house.

She wrote on her Instastories,

“Laycon owes Erica serious apology but if he feels he doesn’t then its fine.. let God be the judge.



Mehn dude was very manipulative”