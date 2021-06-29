BBNaija reunion: Laycon is a snake – Erica

Former BB. housemate, Erica has described Laycon as a snake who pretends a lot.

Erica mentioned this when asked if she was ever going to reconcile with the BB. Lockdown winner.

Speaking on Monday night during the BB. reunion show, Erica said there’s no relevance in talking to Laycon.

She stressed that he acts like a saint to his fans but is pretentious and nothing positive will come out of any conversation about what happened in the house.

“There’s nothing positive to come out from any conversation with Laycon.

“I think he’s a snake and would act like a saint so people can pity him. If he really wanted to talk, he would have spoken to me.

“He should stop forming saint and stop pretending.

“If he had sent a message earlier, I would have responded.

“There’s no point , there’s no relevance to speaking with him,” Erica said.

Recall that Erica was disqualified after she received a third strike following an altercation with Laycon.