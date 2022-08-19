Home NEWS BBNaija: Phyna in tears as Biggie swaps Deji, Groovy
Biggie on Friday night made some changes to the houses of Big Brother ., BB. season 7 housemates.

He announced Groovy and Deji to swap houses.

Biggie after the wager presentation, announced that Groovy should move to level 1 house.

He also told Deji to move to level 2.

Phyna, who is Groovy’s ‘lover’ broke down in tears over fear of losing him to other girls.

Recall that Phyna moved closer to Groovy and told him of her feelings for him after Beauty was disqualified from the reality show.

Pharmsavi was also issued a warning for microphone infringement.

Recall this year’s edition has two houses ‘Level 1 and Level 2’ for the housemates.

