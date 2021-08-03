BBNaija: Pere disrespected me by kissing Beatrice – Maria

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Maria has said Pere disrespected her by kissing Beatrice.

Pere kissed Beatrice on Monday night during the Truth or Dare game.

This got Maria upset as she felt Pere declared he liked her but passionately kissed Beatrice.

According to her, that was why she turned him down.

Maria speaking to Liquorose on Tuesday said, “You put a mark on me in this house and you disrespected me by passionately kissing Beatrice

“I respect him by not being with his other male housemate because I respect his feelings for me.

“I’m not jealous but it was disrespectful to kiss someone passionately.

“You told everyone you liked me and chased other guys. Now you want me to take you seriously after kissing someone that’s bullshit.

“I don’t want to carry on with being with Pere because I don’t know if his feelings are fake.”

