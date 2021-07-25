Home NEWS BBNaija: Organisers exploiting housemates, prize money should be $1m – Adeyanju
Popular Nigerian activist, Deji Adeyanju has accused organisers of Big Brother ., BB. Season 6 of exploiting housemates.

Adeyanju said this via his Twitter page as the Season 6 of the popular reality show launched on Saturday.

According to him, the prize money for the winner of BB. should be nothing less than $1m because the organisers make millions of dollars from it.

Adeyanju, describing the show as a huge distraction, said the housemates deserve something better.

His tweet read: “The price money for the Big Brother should be nothing less than $1m because they make millions of dollars from it.

“The organizers of the show are exploiting participants by offering them peanuts. Though a huge distraction, the participants deserve better.”

Meanwhile, about 11 male housemates: Boma, Saga, Yousef, White Lion, Niyi, Yerins, Pere, Emmanuel, Jay Paul ,Sammie and Cross were introduced into the BB. season 6 house on Saturday.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, official BB. host announced that the female housemates will be introduced to viewers at the second launch show, today, Sunday, 25th July.

