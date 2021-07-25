Home NEWS BBNaija: Only two male housemates are cute – Bobrisky
Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, real name, Idris Okunneye, has insisted that only two guys among the eleven male housemates are cute in the ongoing Big Brother ., BB. season 6.

Bobrisky, in a post via his Instagram account at the weekend, also said that the remaining nine male housemates are like monkeys.

He wondered why the organizers of the reality show chose to bring such people into the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ BB. house, despite all the handsome men he said lives in Nigeria.

Bobrisky said, “So out of all d fine boys in Nigeria big brother you go select many monkeys just two guys in that house are cute. D rest I don’t understand them.

bioreports recalls on Saturday that BB. host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, welcomed 11 male housemates into the house.

They are: WhiteMoney, Emmanuel, JayPaul, Pere, Niyi, Yerins, Boma, Saga, Cross, Yousef and Sammie.

The female housemates will be welcomed during the live show on Sunday night.

BB.: Why I mingled more with male housemates than the ladies – Nengi

