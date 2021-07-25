Billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu aka

Obi Cubana, has revealed Big Brother . ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate he will support this year.

Recall that on Saturday, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu welcomed 11 housemates into the house.

They are: Boma, WhiteMoney, Emmanuel, JayPaul, Pere, Niyi, Yerins, Cross, Yousef, Sammie and Saga.

This year, there will be double launch shows; the first on Saturday, 24 July and the second on Sunday, 25 July.

The female housemates will be welcomed during the live show on Sunday.

However, On Sunday, Cubana reposted a picture of Cross with the caption, “He is from Oba, because of that, he gets my support.”

Meanwhile, the male contestants have already perfected plans to welcome the female housemates.