Home News Africa BBNaija: Obi Cubana announces housemate he will support – bioreports Nigeria
News Africa

BBNaija: Obi Cubana announces housemate he will support – bioreports Nigeria

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
bbnaija:-obi-cubana-announces-housemate-he-will-support-–-bioreports-nigeria

Billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu aka

Obi Cubana, has revealed Big Brother . ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate he will support this year.

Recall that on Saturday, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu welcomed 11 housemates into the house.

They are: Boma, WhiteMoney, Emmanuel, JayPaul, Pere, Niyi, Yerins, Cross, Yousef, Sammie and Saga.

This year, there will be double launch shows; the first on Saturday, 24 July and the second on Sunday, 25 July.

The female housemates will be welcomed during the live show on Sunday.

However, On Sunday, Cubana reposted a picture of Cross with the caption, “He is from Oba, because of that, he gets my support.”

Meanwhile, the male contestants have already perfected plans to welcome the female housemates. 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Secession: Edwin Clark spoke our mind, Niger Delta...

Vehicle rams into Emir of Kano’s convoy –...

Zoning of political positions fundamental for Nigerians ―...

ASUU issues warning of indefinite strike over FG’s...

Alleged drug trafficking: Ekiti NURTW chair arrested in...

High security alert as IPOB leader, Kanu’s trial...

Kidnappers release another 28 abducted children in Nigeria...

Suspected armed robbers attack Ogun store, cart away...

FG extends NIN-SIM deadline as enrolment hits 59...

Bandits release five Katsina victims after 66 days...

Leave a Reply