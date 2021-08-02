Home NEWS BBNaija: My wife will do more – Tega’s husband reacts after she showed Saga her nipple


Husband to Big Brother ., BB. housemate, Tega has reacted to a video of his wife showing her nipple to Saga.

bioreports had earlier reported that Tega, on Sunday night showed Saga her nipple and allowed him suck it.

This was during the truth or dare game.

Her action has since stirred reactions and backlash as viewers condemned her behavior as a married woman.

Reacting to backlash attacks on his wife, Tega’s husband on his Instagram page @ajmoney001 urged viewers to stay tuned for more content, adding that his wife is an actress.

According to him, Tega will still do more in the house.

His post read: “My wife is an actress. If that was a movie scene, she would still do more.

“Let’s try and subscribe to Showmax, that’s the content I signed up for.

“Expect more. Tega I love you baby.”

