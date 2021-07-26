BBNaija: “My first boyfriend died in 2019 and it took a toll on my mental health” – Angel (Video)

BB. housemate, Angel has revealed that her first boyfriend died in 2019 and his death severely affected her mental heath.

Angel, who has 11 tattoos in different parts of her body, disclosed this while introducing herself to her fellow housemates on Sunday night.

According to the 21-year-old, she battled with depression and started self-harming after her boyfriend’s death. However, she didn’t disclose the cause of his death.

She added that she came to BB. to find herself because she has been living a purposeless life.

She said in part, “Here’s a bit of my story , School has never been my strongest suit and I’ve always wondered where my place in the world was especially with a lot of the people I went to school with graduating , in 2019 I lost my boyfriend and it took a toll on my mental health , I started self harming . My quest in finding my place in the world is part of the reasons I ended up here today”

Watch the video below,