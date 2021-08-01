Home ENTERTAINMENT BBNaija: My dad manages my Instagram page – Angel reveals – bioreports Nigeria
BBNaija: My dad manages my Instagram page – Angel reveals

Big Brother . Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel, has revealed that her father manages her Instagram page while she is on the show.

Angel said this during a conversation with a fellow housemate, Boma, as she cooked in the kitchen.

The duo was having a conversation about Angel’s obsessions when, out of nowhere, Boma asked her who her Instagram handler was.

In her response, Angel said “My father.”

In disbelief, Boma told her that she was lying but Angel reaffirmed her claims.

“My parents are quite young. My mum had me when she was 16 and my dad is young too,” she said.

She went further and told Boma who is 34-year-old that he is almost her mother’s age.

