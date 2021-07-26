Home ENTERTAINMENT BBNaija: Meet the first BBNaija housemate, Boma to be verified after 24 hours in the house
BBNaija: Meet the first BBNaija housemate, Boma to be verified after 24 hours in the house

The first male housemate to be introduced into this season’s BB. show, Boma has been verified on Instagram with over 227k followers on the social media platform.

Asides from the prize gift given to the winner of the reality show, fame is among one of those things earned being a part of the Big Brother . show.

Boma Martins Akpore is an actor, producer, model, creator, and mixologist who is now one of the housemates for the season 6 Big Brother .. He has featured in a popular movie titled “Blacklist”.

